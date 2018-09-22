Braves' Tyler Flowers: Heads to bench Saturday
Flowers is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Phillies.
The Braves rarely start a catcher in two straight games. They'll continue that pattern Saturday, with Kurt Suzuki starting behind the plate.
