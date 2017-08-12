Play

Flowers is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals.

Flowers will head to the bench for a second straight game as the Braves once again turn to hot-hitting Kurt Suzuki to handle backstop duties. The 31-year-old, who is slashing a healthy .301/.389/.462 through 78 games this season, should still continue to start about 70 percent of the time.

