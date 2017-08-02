Braves' Tyler Flowers: Held out Wednesday
Flowers is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Flowers has hits in each of his last eight starts, although with how hot Kurt Suzuki has been, the former will cede another start Wednesday. Flowers is hitting .268 since the All-Star break, which is certainly passable, but could keep him on the bench more frequently while Suzuki is killing the baseball.
