Braves' Tyler Flowers: Hits bench Tuesday
Flowers is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs.
Flowers has just three hits over the past 14 games and has logged two straight hitless games. He'll head to the bench for a night off, allowing Kurt Suzuki to assume catching duties for the evening.
More News
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...