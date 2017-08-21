Braves' Tyler Flowers: Hits grand slam against Reds
Flowers went 1-for-4 with a grand slam during Sunday's win over Cincinnati.
The long fly was Flowers' third of the month, and the veteran backstop now sports a .292/.384/.468 slash line with 11 homers, 43 RBI and 39 runs for the campaign. He's locked into a platoon with Kurt Suzuki behind the plate, but Flowers' numbers are moving the needle in deeper fantasy settings, and he's also proven to be a profitable option in daily contests when facing a favorable pitching matchup.
