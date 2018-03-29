Braves' Tyler Flowers: In Opening Day lineup
Flowers (groin) is starting behind the dish and hitting fifth Thursday against the Phillies.
He was sidelined earlier this week with a sore groin, but it was clearly a minor ailment, as he won't miss any time to start the year. Flowers should see the bulk of the starts behind the dish for the Braves this season, and will occupy an enviable spot in the middle of the Braves lineup, behind Freddie Freeman and the soon-to-be-promoted Ronald Acuna.
