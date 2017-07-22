Braves' Tyler Flowers: Launches eighth home run Friday
Flowers went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Friday's win over the Dodgers.
He's now homered in consecutive starts, breaking him out of a 3-for-33 slump and giving him eight jacks on the year. With Kurt Suzuki on the bereavement list, Flowers should see plenty of action this weekend in Chavez Ravine as he looks to build on his current form.
More News
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...