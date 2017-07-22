Flowers went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Friday's win over the Dodgers.

He's now homered in consecutive starts, breaking him out of a 3-for-33 slump and giving him eight jacks on the year. With Kurt Suzuki on the bereavement list, Flowers should see plenty of action this weekend in Chavez Ravine as he looks to build on his current form.