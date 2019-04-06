Flowers went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-0 win over the Marlins.

Somewhat surprisingly, Flowers has only started three of Atlanta's first seven games, with Brian McCann getting a larger workload than expected in his return to the club. Flowers has been doing his part to ensure he's top of mind for manager Brian Snitker, however -- Friday's homer may have been his first extra-base hit and RBI of the year, but he's 5-for-10 overall.

