Manager Brian Snitker said that Flowers' oblique injury "doesn't look real good," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Gabriel Burns reports.

It sounds like Flowers will likely be placed on the disabled list Friday after exiting the first game of the season in the second inning. He missed most of spring training with a groin injury but insisted he would be ready for Opening Day, but it seems he may have rushed things. Kurt Suzuki, who replaced Flowers in Thursday's game, figures to get the bulk of the playing time while Flowers is out, with Chris Stewart serving as the backup.