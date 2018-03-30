Braves' Tyler Flowers: Likely headed for DL
Manager Brian Snitker said that Flowers' oblique injury "doesn't look real good," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Gabriel Burns reports.
It sounds like Flowers will likely be placed on the disabled list Friday after exiting the first game of the season in the second inning. He missed most of spring training with a groin injury but insisted he would be ready for Opening Day, but it seems he may have rushed things. Kurt Suzuki, who replaced Flowers in Thursday's game, figures to get the bulk of the playing time while Flowers is out, with Chris Stewart serving as the backup.
More News
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Exits with oblique discomfort•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: In Opening Day lineup•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Sidelined with groin soreness•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Spring struggles continue Monday•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Returns to action Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!