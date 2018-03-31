Flowers (oblique) said that he will likely be on the disabled list for at least a month, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Flowers suffered a strained left oblique during his first plate appearance of the year against Philadelphia on Thursday. The catcher went into detail as to how former teammates have tried to rush back from this sort of injury, but that just caused the issue to spiral out of control and last even longer than expected. "I think we'll be as aggressive as we can be, but I don't want this to turn into multiple months when it can be something significantly shorter if we take our time." In addition, Kurt Suzuki was forced to leave Friday's game after getting plunked by a pitch on the hand, and could wind up missing extended time as well depending on the severity of his injury. In that event, Chris Stewart will serve as the Braves' primary catcher for the time being, with Rob Brantly likely coming up from Triple-A Gwinnett.