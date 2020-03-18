Braves' Tyler Flowers: Limited reps this spring
Flowers has seen action in only five spring games so far, going 2-for-10 with two doubles.
Atlanta brought the veteran catcher along slowly this spring to limit the wear and tear on his 34-year-old knees, but the suspension of Grapefruit League action but any plans to ramp up his activity level on hold for now. Flowers will split reps with Travis d'Arnaud behind the plate during the regular season, but he could be on the short end of that arrangement after failing to post an OPS above .732 in either of the last two campaigns.
