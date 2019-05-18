Flowers went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 12-8 win over the Brewers.

The catcher's sixth-inning blast off Corbin Burnes was one of three in the frame and four on the game for Atlanta hitters. Flowers is now slashing .293/.356/.488 on the year with four homers in 25 games, but he's had trouble turning those hits into fantasy production -- he has only eight runs and eight RBI.

