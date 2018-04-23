Braves' Tyler Flowers: Moves rehab to Triple-A
Flowers (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
It was initially expected that Flowers would report to Low-A Rome to kick off his rehab assignment, but since Gwinnett is playing a doubleheader Monday, it will afford the catcher an opportunity to pick up some extra at-bats. Flowers will likely start one of the two games behind the plate and could serve as a designated hitter or pinch hitter in the other half of the twin bill. It's expected that the 32-year-old, who has been sidelined since Opening Day with a left oblique strain, will require five or six rehab games before he's ready to return from the 10-day disabled list.
