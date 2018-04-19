Braves' Tyler Flowers: Nearing rehab assignment
Flowers (oblique) will likely begin a minor-league rehab assignment with a yet-to-be determined affiliate over the weekend, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Flowers has been on the shelf for the majority of the season thanks to an oblique injury he suffered Opening Day, but the backstop is rounding into the final stretch of his recovery. He's been going through normal activity (hitting, catching, etc.) with no issues recently, and assuming everything goes as planned as he continues to ramp things up in the coming days, he should be cleared to embark on a minor-league rehab stint this weekend. That said, it's unclear how many rehab games Flowers will need to appear in before the team feels comfortable activating him, leaving his return timetable up in the air.
