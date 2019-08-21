Flowers will start at catcher and bat seventh Wednesday against the Marlins.

The Braves likely always planned to have Flowers play Wednesday with southpaw Caleb Smith on the bump for Miami, but the backstop now stands to see steady work versus right-handed pitching as well after top catcher Brian McCann (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Atlanta called up Alex Jackson from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move to add another option behind the plate, but the rookie probably won't be a serious threat to Flowers after managing a lowly .434 OPS in 11 games this month in the minors.

More News
Our Latest Stories