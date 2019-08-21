Braves' Tyler Flowers: New top catcher with McCann out
Flowers will start at catcher and bat seventh Wednesday against the Marlins.
The Braves likely always planned to have Flowers play Wednesday with southpaw Caleb Smith on the bump for Miami, but the backstop now stands to see steady work versus right-handed pitching as well after top catcher Brian McCann (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Atlanta called up Alex Jackson from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move to add another option behind the plate, but the rookie probably won't be a serious threat to Flowers after managing a lowly .434 OPS in 11 games this month in the minors.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...