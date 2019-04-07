Flowers (hand) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Flowers was hit by a 98-mph fastball on the hand Saturday night, but thankfully the X-rays came back negative. Brian McCann (hamstring) was placed on the injured list while Alex Jackson was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and will start behind the plate Sunday. Flowers indicated after Saturday's game he should be ready to go within a couple days.