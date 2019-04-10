Braves' Tyler Flowers: Notches hit in return
Flowers (hand) went 1-for-4 with a base hit in his return to the lineup Tuesday in the Braves' 7-1 win over the Rockies.
Playing for the first time in three days after previously nursing a sore hand, Flowers stepped in as the Braves' starting catcher and should keep his spot atop the depth chart at least until Brian McCann (hamstring) returns from the injured list. With Wednesday's series finale postponed due to inclement weather in Colorado, Flowers will get a de facto off day before likely starting Thursday's game against the Mets in Atlanta.
