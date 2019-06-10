Flowers went 1-for-4 with two walks, a double and a run scored in Sunday's extra-innings win over the Marlins.

His run was a big one -- after doubling with one out in the ninth and Atlanta down 5-1, he advanced to third on a wild pitch then scored on a balk, setting the stage for Ronald Acuna's game-tying three-run homer later in the inning. Flowers has been stuck in a slump, going 4-for-33 (.121) in his prior 11 games, but Sunday's performance might be what the 33-year-old needed to spark his bat.