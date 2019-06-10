Braves' Tyler Flowers: On base three times in win
Flowers went 1-for-4 with two walks, a double and a run scored in Sunday's extra-innings win over the Marlins.
His run was a big one -- after doubling with one out in the ninth and Atlanta down 5-1, he advanced to third on a wild pitch then scored on a balk, setting the stage for Ronald Acuna's game-tying three-run homer later in the inning. Flowers has been stuck in a slump, going 4-for-33 (.121) in his prior 11 games, but Sunday's performance might be what the 33-year-old needed to spark his bat.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal