Braves' Tyler Flowers: On base three times Tuesday
Flowers went 2-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's win over the Phillies.
The veteran catcher hasn't shown much power since missing the first month of the season with an oblique injury, posting a .395 SLG through his first 12 games, but Flowers has replaced it with increased patience -- his 19.1 percent walk rate is more than double last year's rate. The sample size is small, but if the 32-year-old can combine his 2017 power stroke with his 2018 discipline, he could be headed for a very impressive campaign.
More News
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Swats first homer of season Monday•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Returns from DL on Friday•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Moves rehab to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Could return next weekend•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...