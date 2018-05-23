Flowers went 2-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's win over the Phillies.

The veteran catcher hasn't shown much power since missing the first month of the season with an oblique injury, posting a .395 SLG through his first 12 games, but Flowers has replaced it with increased patience -- his 19.1 percent walk rate is more than double last year's rate. The sample size is small, but if the 32-year-old can combine his 2017 power stroke with his 2018 discipline, he could be headed for a very impressive campaign.