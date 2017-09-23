The Braves are "strongly leaning" toward picking up Flowers' 2018 option, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

They're expected to keep their backstop duo together for another season, having already inked a one-year pact with Kurt Suzuki. Flowers' 2018 club option is worth $4 million, and he's an unrestricted free agent after next season. Despite up-and-down fantasy performance, he's posted a solid .283/.377/.444 line with 11 homers in 345 plate appearances heading into Saturday action and should continue to provide value in his age-32 season both in reality and many two-catcher fantasy leagues.