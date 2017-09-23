Braves' Tyler Flowers: Option likely to be exercised
The Braves are "strongly leaning" toward picking up Flowers' 2018 option, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
They're expected to keep their backstop duo together for another season, having already inked a one-year pact with Kurt Suzuki. Flowers' 2018 club option is worth $4 million, and he's an unrestricted free agent after next season. Despite up-and-down fantasy performance, he's posted a solid .283/.377/.444 line with 11 homers in 345 plate appearances heading into Saturday action and should continue to provide value in his age-32 season both in reality and many two-catcher fantasy leagues.
