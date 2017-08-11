Play

Flowers is out of Friday's lineup against the Cardinals.

He has been starting roughly 70 percent of the Braves' games over the past month, but will take a seat in the first game of this weekend's series in Miami. Kurt Suzuki will start behind the dish and hit fifth against righty Adam Wainwright.

