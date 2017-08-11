Braves' Tyler Flowers: Out of Friday's lineup
Flowers is out of Friday's lineup against the Cardinals.
He has been starting roughly 70 percent of the Braves' games over the past month, but will take a seat in the first game of this weekend's series in Miami. Kurt Suzuki will start behind the dish and hit fifth against righty Adam Wainwright.
