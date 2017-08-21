Play

Flowers is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners.

Flowers will get the day off after going 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Sunday's win over the Reds. Flowers has started three of the last four games behind the dish for the Braves, but Kurt Suzuki will take over for him Monday.

