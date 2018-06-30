Flowers (hamstring) is not in the lineup Saturday against the Cardinals.

Flowers left Friday's game with hamstring tightness and will miss at least one start. Flowers and Kurt Suzuki have alternated starts behind the plate for the last 16 games, though, so it's not possible to draw a conclusion about Flowers' health simply from the fact that he's not in the lineup. Consider him day-to-day unless reports indicate otherwise.

