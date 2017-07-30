Flowers is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Flowers is riding a seven-game hitting streak but he'll get the day off to make way for backup catcher Kurt Suzuki, who has slugged three home runs in his previous two starts.

