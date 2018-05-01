Braves' Tyler Flowers: Out of lineup Tuesday
Flowers is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets.
Flowers will hit the bench for the third time in four games since returning from the disabled list as the Braves look to ease him back into action. Kurt Suzuki, who is hitting .290/.370/.522 with four homers through 22 games this season, will start behind the dish and hit fifth in his stead. The two figure to settle into a timeshare for the rest of the season.
