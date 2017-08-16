Play

Flowers is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Flowers will head back to the bench following an 0-for-3 day at the plate during Tuesday's victory. In his place, Kurt Suzuki gets another turn behind the plate, while batting fifth.

