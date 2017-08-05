Flowers is out of Saturday's lineup against the Marlins.

Kurt Suzuki will start behind the dish and hit fifth. Flowers is hitting .242/.316/.470 with three home runs and a 30.3 percent strikeout rate over his last 66 at-bats.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast