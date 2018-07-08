Braves' Tyler Flowers: Out of Sunday's lineup
Flowers is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale at Milwaukee.
Flowers will head to the bench after starting Saturday's game as the Braves continue their trending of alternating games with him and Kurt Suzuki. Flowers is only 2-for-19 with seven strikeouts over his last seven games.
