Braves' Tyler Flowers: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Flowers is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Mets.
He split time behind the dish somewhat evenly with Kurt Suzuki initially, but Flowers had started five of the last six games prior to this day off. Flowers is hitting .286/.412/.482 with three home runs and a 16:12 K:BB in 56 at-bats this season.
