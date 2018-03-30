Flowers was placed on the disabled list Friday with a strained left oblique.

Flowers hurt his oblique while swinging Thursday against the Phillies. His recovery timeline is not yet clear, though he won't be eligible to return until at least April 9. Kurt Suzuki will be the Braves' primary catcher while he remains sidelined, with Chris Stewart serving as his backup. In a corresponding move, the Braves selected the contract of Miguel Socolovich from Triple-A Gwinnett.