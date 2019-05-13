Flowers went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI against Arizona on Sunday.

Flowers knocked home a run in the third inning on a single to right field, and he tacked on a big insurance run in the eighth on a triple. The 33-year-old backstop is slashing .276/.329/.447 with three homers and six RBI through 23 games in 2019.

