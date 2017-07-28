Braves' Tyler Flowers: Receives rest day Friday
Flowers is not in the lineup Friday against the Phillies.
It marks the second time in the last three games that Flowers takes a seat, a surprising development considering his current six-game hitting streak. Kurt Suzuki takes over behind the plate in his stead, acting as battery mate for Julio Teheran.
