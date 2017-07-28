Flowers is not in the lineup Friday against the Phillies.

It marks the second time in the last three games that Flowers takes a seat, a surprising development considering his current six-game hitting streak. Kurt Suzuki takes over behind the plate in his stead, acting as battery mate for Julio Teheran.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast