Braves' Tyler Flowers: Remains out Tuesday
Flowers (hand) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals.
Kurt Suzuki will draw another start behind the dish as Flowers continues to nurse a hand injury that has kept him sidelined since Thursday. It's unclear when he'll return to the lineup at this point, but Suzuki should continue to start while he's sidelined.
