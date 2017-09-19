Play

Flowers (hand) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals.

Kurt Suzuki will draw another start behind the dish as Flowers continues to nurse a hand injury that has kept him sidelined since Thursday. It's unclear when he'll return to the lineup at this point, but Suzuki should continue to start while he's sidelined.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast