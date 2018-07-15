Flowers is out of the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

The Braves are continuing to stick to their plan of alternating the starts at catcher, so Flowers will take a seat in the series finale after he was behind the plate in Saturday's 3-0 loss, finishing 1-for-4 with a double. Kurt Suzuki will serve as the Braves' backstop in their final game of the first half, catching for Julio Teheran.