Braves' Tyler Flowers: Retreats to bench Wednesday
Flowers is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
Flowers looked like he might have a chance at emerging as the Braves' clear-cut top backstop when Kurt Suzuki exited Sunday's game against the Padres after taking a bat to the head, but Suzuki passed all concussion tests and served as the designated hitter Tuesday in Toronto. With Suzuki stepping back in to catch Wednesday, it appears a timeshare at the position will remain in place for the foreseeable future, with he and Flowers likely alternating turns behind the dish.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...