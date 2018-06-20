Flowers is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Flowers looked like he might have a chance at emerging as the Braves' clear-cut top backstop when Kurt Suzuki exited Sunday's game against the Padres after taking a bat to the head, but Suzuki passed all concussion tests and served as the designated hitter Tuesday in Toronto. With Suzuki stepping back in to catch Wednesday, it appears a timeshare at the position will remain in place for the foreseeable future, with he and Flowers likely alternating turns behind the dish.