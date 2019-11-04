Flowers was signed to a one-year, $4 million contract by the Braves on Monday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The 33-year-old's option on his contract was previously declined, but he will return to the Braves anyway, as the move appears to have been to move payroll around. Flowers hit .229/.319/.413 with 11 home runs and 34 RBI in 2019 as he split time at catcher with Brian McCann, and Flowers will likely take over as the primary catcher next season following McCann's retirement.