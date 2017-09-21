Play

Flowers (hand) is back in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.

As expected, Flowers will return after missing a week with a hand injury, which was the result of a hit-by-pitch. He will step into the five hole in his first game back, looking to build on his impressive .289/.376/.467 line against right-handed pitching for the season.

