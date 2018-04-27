Flowers (oblique) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday.

The backstop has been out since Opening Day and managed to return to action after just three rehab games. Flowers' playing time moving forward may be a bit limited at first given his injuries and Kurt Suzuki's strong play thus far, but a relative timeshare seems to be the expectation for the rest of the season. Carlos Perez was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.