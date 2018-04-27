Braves' Tyler Flowers: Returns from DL on Friday
Flowers (oblique) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday.
The backstop has been out since Opening Day and managed to return to action after just three rehab games. Flowers' playing time moving forward may be a bit limited at first given his injuries and Kurt Suzuki's strong play thus far, but a relative timeshare seems to be the expectation for the rest of the season. Carlos Perez was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?