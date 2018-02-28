Flowers (wrist) will set up behind the plate and bat fourth against the Mets during Wednesday's Grapefruit League contest, Gabe Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Flowers underwent wrist surgery this past offseason but appears to be fully healthy as the 2018 season comes into view. He is expected to share the catching duties with Kurt Suzuki in a similar fashion to last season, though Flowers did appear in 99 games to Suzuki's 81 in 2017.