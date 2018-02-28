Braves' Tyler Flowers: Returns to action Wednesday
Flowers (wrist) will set up behind the plate and bat fourth against the Mets during Wednesday's Grapefruit League contest, Gabe Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Flowers underwent wrist surgery this past offseason but appears to be fully healthy as the 2018 season comes into view. He is expected to share the catching duties with Kurt Suzuki in a similar fashion to last season, though Flowers did appear in 99 games to Suzuki's 81 in 2017.
More News
-
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Podcast: Is third base shallow?
Nolan Arenado headlines a pretty strong group of third basemen for 2018, but it might not be...