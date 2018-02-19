Braves' Tyler Flowers: Set for similar workload in 2018
Manager Brian Snitker said he expects Flowers (wrist) and backup catcher Kurt Suzuki to share duties similarly this season, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Flowers and Suzuki split time pretty evenly in 2017, and together the two proved to be one of the most productive catching tandems in the majors. As a result, Snitker said he plans to utilize the duo in a similar manner as last season, when Flowers appeared in 99 games and Suzuki in 81. That could change, however, based on how the two backstops feel and perform as the season wears on. Flowers, who underwent wrist surgery earlier in the offseason, is expected to be fully healthy once Grapefruit League action kicks in. The 32-year-old hit .281/.378/.445 with 12 homers in 370 plate appearances last season.
More News
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...