Manager Brian Snitker said he expects Flowers (wrist) and backup catcher Kurt Suzuki to share duties similarly this season, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Flowers and Suzuki split time pretty evenly in 2017, and together the two proved to be one of the most productive catching tandems in the majors. As a result, Snitker said he plans to utilize the duo in a similar manner as last season, when Flowers appeared in 99 games and Suzuki in 81. That could change, however, based on how the two backstops feel and perform as the season wears on. Flowers, who underwent wrist surgery earlier in the offseason, is expected to be fully healthy once Grapefruit League action kicks in. The 32-year-old hit .281/.378/.445 with 12 homers in 370 plate appearances last season.