Braves' Tyler Flowers: Sidelined with groin soreness
Flowers has been battling groin soreness recently, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Flowers hasn't appeared in a spring training game since March 19, but he's been working in the batting cage and taking at-bats on the backfields over the past few days. The Braves are simply being cautious with their starting backstop and they fully expect him to be ready for Opening Day.
