Flowers is not in the lineup Thursday against the Dodgers, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Flowers has been in a funk at the plate lately, so he'll receive another night off Thursday. Kurt Suzuki will pick up another start behind the plater in his place.

