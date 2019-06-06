Flowers is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Before sitting out Wednesday's 7-4 loss, Flowers had started at catcher in each of the Braves' prior three games. It's worth noting, however, that the opposition deployed a lefty starting pitcher in each of those contests, so Flowers still appears to be stuck in the short end of a platoon with McCann. Flowers will still pick up occasional work against right-handers when McCann requires rest, but the timeshare arrangement is nonetheless harmful for Flowers for fantasy purposes.