Braves' Tyler Flowers: Sits out Friday
Flowers will head to the bench Friday against the Brewers.
No Braves catcher has started in back-to-back games behind the plate in nearly a month, and that trend will continue Friday, with Kurt Suzuki coming back into the lineup. The rotation policy has proven effective, with both catchers posting above-average batting lines according to wRC+ (121 for Suzuki and 106 for Flowers).
