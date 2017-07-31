Braves' Tyler Flowers: Sitting again Monday
Flowers is out of the lineup Monday against the Phillies.
Backup catcher Kurt Suzuki has been red hot at the dish with four home runs in his last four starts, so manager Brian Snitker will stick with Suzuki behind the plate for a second straight afternoon. With a career-best .301/.391/.459 slash line, Flowers still looks to be in good position to pick up the bulk of the starts behind the plate, but the playing-time distribution may be somewhat even until Suzuki's bat cools.
