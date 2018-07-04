Braves' Tyler Flowers: Sitting in series finale
Flowers is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees.
As per usual, Flowers will retreat to the bench a day after starting behind the plate. Braves manager Brian Snitker has shown no intention of ending the relatively even timeshare at catcher between Flowers and Kurt Suzuki, so expect both players to continue to receive anywhere between two and four starts per week.
