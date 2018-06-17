Flowers is out of the lineup Sunday against the Padres.

Flowers picked up three straight starts at catcher from June 9 through 12, but he has since alternated duties behind the plate with Kurt Suzuki over the past six contests. The relatively even timeshare limits the fantasy ceilings for both players, though Flowers still at least makes for a dependable second backstop in most two-catcher formats. He has delivered a .785 OPS across 105 plate appearances on the season.