Flowers went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a win against San Francisco on Thursday.

Flowers hit a 405-foot blast against Madison Bumgarner in the fifth inning to temporarily tie the score. The backstop continues to split time with Brian McCann; both have been effective this season, with Flowers owning the edge in homers 5-3. His other counting stats have been minimal, however, as he has only two additional extra-base hits and has driven in only nine runs on the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories