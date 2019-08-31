Flowers went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a three-run homer and a second run scored in Friday's 10-7 win over the White Sox.

His second-inning blast off Ivan Nova gave Atlanta a lead they would never relinquish. Flowers hadn't gone yard since Aug. 4, and on the year he's slashing .236/.317/.429 with 10 homers and 26 RBI.