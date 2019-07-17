Flowers went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 13-1 loss to the Brewers.

Atlanta was only down 3-0 when the veteran catcher connected on his eighth homer of the year, but the floodgates opened after that. Flowers hadn't gone yard since June 22, and he seems to have fallen behind Brian McCann on the depth chart, starting only four of 11 games in July.

More News
Our Latest Stories